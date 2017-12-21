St. Patrick Parish delivers Christmas to more than 600 individuals in need

CHATHAM St. Patrick Parish here recently completed its 31st year of Christmas-in-a-Box. The outreach program, that includes participation by more than 295 parishioner families, is one of the largest annual initiatives undertaken by the parish.



On Dec. 3, volunteers prepared boxes to be delivered to 100 senior citizens, 100 children, and 111 families ranging in size from two to seven individuals per family. In total, more than 600 individuals in the local and regional area will experience the spirit of Christmas when the boxes are delivered. Each delivery includes holiday food and a “box” with multiple items purchased by parishioners that fulfill the recipient’s “Christmas gift wish list.”



Barb Capucci, who led the program this year, said, “St. Patrick’s parishioners have been so generous to ensure that a recipient does not just receive one gift, but they receive the gifts that they truly need and will appreciate.” In her second year of running the program, she attributes its long success to those at St. Patrick’s, past and present, who have made this initiative grow in size and enthusiasm. She thanked the many volunteers within the St. Patrick Parish, St. Patrick School, and Boy Scout Troop 8; as well as the parish partners, the Father English Center, part of Catholic Family and Community Services, an agency of diocesan Catholic Charities, and Our Lady of Victories Parish, both in Paterson.



St. Patrick parishioners and school families were assigned people in need in October. On Sunday’s delivery day, parishioners arrived at the St. Patrick Parish Center with their packages, and were greeted by more than 70 volunteers who were present to inventory and prepare the shipping. Father Robert Mitchell, St. Patrick’s pastor, was on site to witness the efforts. “This initiative embodies what St. Patrick Parish is all about; people coming together to give their time and resources to ensure those less fortunate experience the true spirit of Christmas. It’s not about the gifts, but the true meaning of what Christmas is,” Father Mitchell said.

