Good Samaritans ministry collects gifts for newborns, foster children

PARSIPPANY During the first week of July, American flags and patriotic décor are usual sights seen as the United States marks Independence Day. But at St. Peter the Apostle Church here during the first few weeks of July, the narthex was adorned with a Christmas tree complete with special ornaments.



The Christmas tree display is a sign to parishioners that their parish is again celebrating Christmas in July, a tradition hosted by the Good Samaritans ministry for more than a decade. During this time, the Good Samaritans reach out to help the newborns of young mothers and children in foster homes by offering parishioners the opportunity to purchase gifts for these youngsters in need.



“Reaching out this way, expresses our strong support for the dignity of all life,” said Claudette Bonfanti, a member of the Good Samaritans and the parish’s secretary. “It’s a special feeling to do something for someone in need, especially children.”



Similar to the “giving trees” most parishes have during the Advent and Christmas seasons, more than 600 gift tags hung from this special July Christmas tree. The tags had the age of a child from infant to 17 and his or her size. Some of the tags also had a specific gift for an infant, such as baby bottles or crib sheets. These gifts will be given to Birthright and Morris County Foster Parent Association. The gifts were collected this past weekend. The donations also included a collection for brand-new backpacks for school children.



This tradition continues to be successful even though it’s held during the summer months. Bonfanti said, because “This is a great parish, if you ask the parishioners for something they are there.”



The Good Samaritans at St. Peter’s work busily throughout the year, not just during the summer. They are led by Society of the Sisters of the Church Sylvia Berzinski, pastoral associate at St. Peter’s. During Advent, the ministry’s Christmas Service project has more than 1,500 gift tags on its tree for people served through the parish food pantry, Straight and Narrow in Paterson, the School for the Deaf in Mountain Lakes and other organizations.



The Good Samaritans also organize and host two healing Masses during the year. They also feed the hungry by making frozen meals for clients served at the Father English Center in Paterson and next month, they will be at Eva’s Village to cook and serve a meal to the homeless. During the fall, they will host a blood drive and during Lent, they hosted a simple soup meal fundraiser consisting of homemade soup, a roll, water and a piece of fruit. All of the proceeds go to local organizations in the area. The ministry also donates money to send teens in the parish’s youth ministry program to travel to West Virginia each summer for a week where they help rebuild and repair homes in Appalachia.



Jean Hubley, a volunteer for Birthright, who serves as treasurer, said, “Sister Sylvia and the parishioners of St. Peter’s are amazing.”



Birthright is located in Dover and is housed at the offices of Hope House, part of Catholic Family & Community Services, an agency of Catholic Charities in the Diocese of Paterson. It assists women who are facing an unplanned pregnancy by providing information, referrals and resources for them to keep their baby. The organization relies solely on volunteers and the generosity of people. The donations from St. Peter’s will help provide these young mothers with the necessities to take care of their babies.



“We would have a very hard time helping women without the many parishes of the Paterson Diocese like St. Peter’s, organizations and Knights of Columbus councils, who donate to us,” Hubley said. “When the women know there are people out there helping them, they make the right choice of life for their child in the womb. We wouldn’t exist without these people and it’s God working through his people.”