Christmas prayer service returns to in-person at Straight & Narrow

On Dec. 23, Bishop Kevin Sweeney led a prayer service at Straight & Narrow in Paterson. The annual tradition returned to in-person for the first time since 2019. It was Bishop Sweeney’s first experience leading the prayer service since becoming bishop of Paterson in 2020. Staff, residential clients, and Catholic Charities leadership attended and prayed together.
Straight & Narrow is a substance-abuse treatment program of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Paterson. Those in attendance included people receiving inpatient treatment at the facility during the Christmas season. “They made the challenging decision to receive treatment and be away from their families,” said Christopher Brancato, Development director of Catholic Charities. “This beautiful service with the bishop brings Christ front and center to all on Christmas.”