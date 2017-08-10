‘Christmas Season Hymns’ CD to benefit needy at Cathedral of St. John the Baptist

PATERSON The bright notes of a trumpet ring out over the deep chords of an organ on “Hark, the Herald Angels Sing,” before a male baritone voice intones the Christmas hymn’s signature verse, “Oh, come let us adore him.” The simple, yet elegant, performance lets the message of hope — and the artistry — of the song shine through its equally unadorned arrangement.



A forthcoming compact disc, titled “Christmas Season Hymns,” collects eight such straightforward performances by a small group of seasoned musicians to be released next month — a few months ahead of the holiday season. The recording serves as a memento of the major renovation and Bishop Serratelli’s subsequent re-dedication on June 24 of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here. The small ensemble — which features an organist, a trumpeter, a guitarist and a singer — recorded the CD in Bishop Rodimer Center of St. John’s in April before the completion of the renovations. In fact, after recording expenses, the musicians plan to donate the profits to the cathedral’s social services ministry, said Thomas Kieren, the trumpeter and a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Oak Ridge, who organized the session.



“Our playing worked out well with no rehearsal — just getting there and playing. We played three or four takes of each song live, during a three- or four-hour session in the Rodimer Center,” said Kieren, who noted that the CD features musicians who have never played together in a group before, including Karen Lordi of Bloomfield, a St. John’s organist; Bruce Hector of Glen Rock, a jazz guitarist; and Justin Carrasco of Paterson, who sings at Masses at the cathedral. “We wanted to do two things: to raise money for St. John’s and to present fundamental and elementary music for the Christmas season. The CD can make an excellent Christmas gift for people who love sacred music,” he said.



The selections on “Christmas Season Hymns” include “Hark, the Herald Angels Sing” (which features solos by Kieren, Lordi and Carrasco), “Silent Night,” “Oh Come All Ye Faithful,” “Joy to the World,” “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear,” “Ave Maria,” “The First Noel” and “Oh Holy Night.” The musicians, who take solos in the various songs, play standard arrangements — performances which a recording engineer captured on audio, the trumpeter said.



The idea for the CD took root last November at Assumption Church, Morristown, when Kieren met Lordi, after she performed her annual Christmas organ concert to benefit at-risk youth programs for Catholic Family & Community Services (CFCS), an agency of diocesan Catholic Charities. That day, he also met Msgr. Mark Giordani, the cathedral’s rector, and proposed the idea for the Christmas CD, followed by several months trying to schedule the recording session with the other musicians, he said.



“It’s wonderful to perform and share music for the CD, which is a good fundraising vehicle for St. John’s. It’s a great experience to play with other musicians, which enhances our musical abilities. We learned from each other,” said Lordi, who has maintained a strong connection to St. John’s, having served as an organist here since 2001.



A noted organist and pianist of sacred music in the New Jersey/New York area, Lordi has performed an annual Christmas concert to benefit at-risk youth since 1973; has presented other concerts for other events for Catholic Charities events and has been featured as a guest solo organist at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City. An attorney, Lordi serves on CFCS board of trustees.



A baritone, Carrasco sings at St. John’s and heads its choir for Sunday Masses, while Hector has played in many local jazz clubs and performed and studied guitar with music legends, including Bucky Pizzarelli. Also an attorney, he recently recorded “Moonrise,” his first CD, accompanied by Pizzarelli.



Kieren performs as the head of the Jefferson Jazz Ensemble, has studied classical and jazz trumpet with notable players and has been an active member of the National Association of Pastoral Musicians.



A delighted Msgr. Giordani told The Beacon that the proceeds will benefit St. John’s social services. “The money will be used to help families pay bills or buy food,” Msgr. Giordani said.



The CD’s liner notes include information about the musicians, the hymns and the cathedral’s history and renovations.



Initially, “Christmas Season Hymns” will be offered on a prepaid basis for a donation of $12.50, which includes shipping. Order forms will be available shortly.



[Information: Thomas Kieren at (973) 214-6473 or email pastoral140@earthlink.net.]

