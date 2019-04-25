Christ’s Passion

PATERSON Parishioners of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here re-enacted the Living Stations of the Cross on April 19 at 1 p.m. This annual Good Friday tradition began at the Bishop Rodimer Center adjacent to the Cathedral on Grand Street processed through the streets of the city. It concluded in the cathedral with a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.
Jose Yuri Rosenthal portrayed Jesus while Genesis Balarezo played the Blessed Mother.
More than 40 parishioners volunteered their time and talent to bring this spiritual reflection on Jesus’ final hours to life for all in the city to see on Good Friday just as it happened more than 2,000 years ago. From building the cross to the making costumes of the Roman centurions, the parishioners began preparing for the Good Friday event shortly after the Christmas season.