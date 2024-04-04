Christ's passion, death reenacted during Way of the Cross at cathedral

At the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson, more than 100 parishioners once again brought Jesus’ final hours to life with their presentation of Via Crucis, or the Way of the Cross, on March 29, Good Friday. The annual tradition in the city included a procession through the streets of Paterson, which concluded inside the cathedral.
Under sunny skies, thousands filled the neighboring streets around the cathedral to watch Jesus, portrayed by Yuri Rosenthal, suffer and die for the world’s sins. Esmeralda Nunez portrayed the Blessed Mother.
Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney joined the procession. He walked along with 2,500 people who gathered along the city streets to witness the re-enactment of Christ’s passion and death and commemorate the actual events of Good Friday. After the Way of the Cross, Bishop Sweeney presided over a Good Friday service with veneration of the cross and the reception of Holy Communion by the faithful.