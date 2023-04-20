Church gathering room dedicated to Father John Connelly blessed

Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney blessed a statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the Christ Child on Sunday, April 16, for the 125th anniversary of Sacred Heart Parish in Clifton, which was celebrated last year. It took place before a noon Mass where Father Robert Wisniefski was installed as pastor of Sacred Heart by Bishop Sweeney, who served as main celebrant and homilist.
Bishop Sweeney was scheduled to bless the statue, located on a path between Sacred Heart Church and School, last year for the 125th anniversary of the parish, but it was postponed due to rain.
Bishop Sweeney also blessed a gathering room in the church renamed and dedicated to Father John Connelly, former pastor of Sacred Heart, who died on July 3 last year. He was 70. Ordained a priest in 1978, Father Connolly served in priestly ministry for more than 44 years. In 2007, Father Connolly was named Sacred Heart’s pastor. In 2010, he was named administrator of Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parish, also in Clifton. Then in 2016, he was named the pastor, in addition to being pastor of Sacred Heart, until an administrator for Ss. Cyril and Methodius was named in 2021.