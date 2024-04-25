Church ministry helps grandparents share faith with families

Linda Gibbons’ youngest grandchild, Aubrey, 12, recently came to a realization: there are many people in need in their hometown of Denville, including youths like her. She volunteers with Gibbons at the Denville Township Food Pantry, where she helps with a backpack drive for students and with Thanksgiving and Christmas donations.
A member of St. Mary Parish in Denville, Gibbons, brings Aubrey to volunteer to instill in her concern for the poor and love of the traditions of the Catholic faith. Those include helping people in need, as Jesus taught. Gibbons considers her and her late husband, John, mostly successful in transmitting the faith to their two daughters, three older grandchildren, and Aubrey. She happily shares her techniques — like time spent performing social justice — with other grandparents at the monthly meetings of St. Mary’s Grandparent Evangelization Ministry (GEM).
“Aubrey said, ‘I can’t believe that there are so many children who need help and so many backpacks of school supplies.’ I always say, ‘Don’t forget to give back. Be humble and kind,’ ” said Gibbons, encouraging her grandchildren to participate in social ministry. Her efforts have paid off: two grandchildren continued practicing the faith and volunteering in college. “Grandparents have an important role as teachers of the faith, family history, and traditions.”
On April 4, eight GEM members gathered for a meeting in St. Mary’s Church narthex. They shared prayers, encouragement, and practical approaches to helping draw their grandchildren — and even great-grandchildren — closer to Jesus and the Church as a family. Deacon Michael Allgaier of St. Mary’s leads the group, which meets on the first Thursday of the month in the church narthex after the 12:05 p.m. Mass. They focus on evangelizing to children from toddlers to sixth-graders.
Some members spoke about difficulties, such as when children and grandchildren fall away from the Church. They also shared ways to connect their unchurched grandchildren with the faith. Techniques include talking to them about a Supreme Being, mentioning God, Jesus, Mary, and Joseph in conversation, and asking follow-up questions. Grandparents can teach their grandchildren prayers or offer to take them to Mass, showing them statues and the crucifix. They also can share Scripture stories in age-appropriate ways.
Another GEM member, Jean Capone, also tries to impart the faith to her two grandchildren, 7 and 4 years old.
“The most important thing for us grandparents is to express our love and passion for our faith by living it in our families and loving the Church. We need to get involved so they have a relationship with Jesus on a lifelong journey of faith. All we can do is plant the seed,” Capone said.
GEM restarted at St. Mary in 2023 after a pause due to COVID. Cathy Covert started the ministry.
“Members help each other by sharing their successes and providing love and encouragement to help them all introduce the faith to their grandchildren,” Deacon Allgaier said.
For information contact Deacon Michael Allgaier at [email protected] or 201-841-8675 or Dawn Alexander at [email protected] or 973-627-0269.