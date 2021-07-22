Church stands with people of Cuba

WEST NEW YORK The Church in the U.S. is standing with the people of Cuba as they fight for basic human rights and their freedom from communist rule during protests that have erupted on the island nation, which is located just 90 miles south of Florida.
On Sunday, July 18, N.J. bishops and priests came together with Cubans living in northern N.J. at St. Joseph of the Palisades Church here in prayer and solidarity to “Save Cuba from Tears and Anxiety.” New Jersey is the state with the second highest number of Cubans as residents, topped only by Florida. Many Cubans waved their homeland’s flag with the American flag during the Sunday afternoon prayer vigil.
Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney attended the prayer vigil speaking words of support and encouragement to the many Cuban-Americans in attendance, who are concerned for their loved ones back in their homeland. Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., of Newark, auxiliary bishops of Newark, and priests from both the Diocese of Paterson and Archdiocese of Newark attended to show support for the Cubans.
“As Catholic Christians, we should always be concerned when people are suffering and we should be ready to offer assistance whenever we can,” said Bishop Sweeney. “We can help in many different ways. This prayer vigil for those who are suffering in Cuba and for those who are struggling for God-given human rights is a way of being in solidarity, as well as raising awareness.”
Cuban-born Auxiliary Bishop Manuel Cruz of Newark organized the prayer vigil. Speaking to those in St. Joseph Church, he said, “The people of Cuba can no longer sustain this oppression or suffering. Their motto, ‘Patria y Vida’ (‘Homeland and Life’) underscores their desire to basic human rights, dignity and freedom — gifts from God. We must unite ourselves with a suffering country that is begging for freedom from tyranny. The hour has come. We will not abandon these people in this critical moment in history.”
The most recent protests in Cuba took place on July 11–12 in the communist country. Many protestors were calling for “libertad” which translates to freedom.
Bishop Sweeney said, “I am very grateful to Cardinal Tobin and to Bishop Manny Cruz for organizing the vigil and for inviting me and the priests and people of Paterson to come together in prayer and solidarity. As I have spoken with the Cuban-born priests of our Diocese, I have become more aware of the desperate and worrisome conditions of so many people in Cuba at this time. We especially pray for the families of our priests, as we pray for all in Cuba, with the hope that needed changes will occur, that those who are suffering will receive the help and care they need and that human rights will be respected.”
Several Cuban-born priests from around the Diocese also attended the prayer vigil and shared personal reflections and prayers on the current situation in Cuba during the vigil.
Father Ricardo Ortega, pastor of Annunciation Parish in Wayne, who was born in Cuba and ordained to the priesthood for the Paterson Diocese in 2011, spoke at the vigil resonating a theme about freedom. He told The Beacon, “Cubans are suffering. They do not want charity; they want freedom. This is very important to know and understand. This is a fight against communism.”
Father Ortega, whose parents and brothers live in Cuba, said, “I feel so concerned but in a way, I feel hopeful. It is 62 years of waiting for this moment. The Cubans here feel grateful for the support of the bishops, cardinal, and the priests. We will not stop this fight; this is just the beginning of the fire.”
Another Cuban-born priest in the Diocese is Father Enrique Corona, pastor of St. Agnes and St. Michael churches in Paterson, who also attended the vigil. He speaks from his personal experience of fighting for freedom remembering how he was imprisoned in Cuba when he was in his early 20s. “Cubans are fighting for freedom in the streets after 62 years of dictatorship. It was really powerful for me to attend the vigil and have the support of the priests and the bishops especially our own Bishop Sweeney because it says to us, ‘you are not alone.’ Many times, there is this feeling of abandonment by all these international institutions. My family is still in Cuba so it’s very tough these days.”
Witnessing the young people in the streets fighting for freedom, Father Corona said, “I was that age when I was sent to jail. Seeing them full of pain, but also hope. Our young people are the best. They will raise their voices and sooner or later, they will be free and it gives me a feeling of hope.”
Father Julio Barrios, pastor of Our Lady of Fatima in Highland Lakes, who was also born in Cuba, said, “As a priest, helping the people in Cuba is definitely something the Church has to do to stand by the people. The situation is a call to respect human dignity and the people are begging for freedom and peace. This is important to me not only because I was born there in Cuba but because I have family members currently in jail. I have to be a voice to stop what is happening. Recently, the reading of the day from Exodus reminded me of being that voice to free the people.”
Recently, the four Cuban-American bishops, including Bishop Cruz, released a statement. The other three bishops are Archbishop Nelson Perez of Philadelphia, Bishop Felipe Estevez of St. Augustine, Fla., and Bishop Emeritus Ocatvio Cisneros of Brooklyn. In the statement the bishops wrote, “As Cubans and as bishops of the Catholic Church in the United States, we are ever-mindful of the constant suffering and frustration of our brothers and sisters on the Island. We recognize that, while hundreds of thousands have experienced the need to emigrate, in order to enjoy basic human rights and a future filled with possibilities, those who have not — by choice or inability to do so — as Cubans in Cuba, are to be the actors of their own future and aspirations. The right and courage of the people in Cuba to raise their voice publicly, casting away their fear of repression and revealing authentic solidarity as a people, are acknowledged and applauded.”