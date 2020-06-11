Churches open this weekend

CLIFTON All churches in the Diocese of Paterson will be reopened to resume publicly celebrating Mass and the Sacraments beginning this weekend, June 13-14, which is the Solemnity of Corpus Christi (The Body and Blood of Christ).
The announcement that all 109 churches will be reopening was made by Bishop Serratelli, the Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese, in a letter emailed to all pastors on June 8. Public Masses have been suspended in the Diocese since March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and state mandates put in place to ban all large gatherings of people indoors.
Last month, in preparation for the time when churches would be open again, Bishop Serratelli issued to all pastors protocols for the reopening of churches to be strictly followed for the safety and health of all.
In the protocols, the Bishop wrote: “The Diocese of Paterson has been in close communication with state officials, medical professionals, and the other dioceses of the state. We wish to provide the faithful with access to the liturgical life of the Church while maintaining the public health and safety of the faithful and others with whom they may have contact.
“These mandated guidelines are general enough to be adapted to diverse parish settings and institutions of the Diocese. They are also specific enough to attend to the health and safety of the clergy and faithful as we provide for the spiritual good of our people.
“Each parish community or institution will be required to work closely together, involving clergy, staff, and volunteers in order to implement these guidelines and to provide, as much as it is humanly possible, a safe environment proper for Liturgy during this pandemic.”
Among the guidelines issued are the following: