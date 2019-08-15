CHWC at Catholic Charities

PATERSON When people think of summer vacations, they think of exotic locations, tours through European cities, or the boardwalk at the Jersey Shore. But for a group of teens from the Catholic Heart Work Camp, their summer vacation meant cleaning homes, working outside and making a difference in the lives of those in need who are served by Catholic Charities.
All three agencies of diocesan Catholic Charities (Catholic Family and Community Services, the Department for Persons with Disabilities, and Straight and Narrow) had teen volunteers donate their time from Catholic Heart Work Camp for the 12th consecutive year. From July 22 to 26, they helped children, seniors, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and those in recovery.
“Each year, we have had different groups of young people come from all over the country to have an experience of ministry as well as an opportunity to bond with other teens for spiritual enrichment,” said Joanna Miller, executive director of the Department for Persons with Disabilities DPD) in Oak Ridge. “The beauty of this work camp program is that in addition to the students sharing their time and talent with us, they also have the opportunity to see the wonderful programs that we offer. The teens always seem to be impressed with DPD and Catholic Charities.”
Steve and Lisa Walker are the founders and directors of Catholic Heart Work Camp, based in Orlando, Fla. The first work camp was established in 1993 and the number has increased in size every year. Its mission is to revitalize communities and beautify homes for the elderly, disabled and those who cannot afford needed repairs. Their goal is to inspire participants to serve in their local communities.
Each of the Catholic Charites agencies had a group of volunteers that took on various projects.
“DPD was blessed to have four hardworking volunteers from the Catholic Heart Work Camp serving in our group homes. They took on jobs that are not easily accomplished in the busy life of a group home; from washing windows to deep clean of bedrooms and organizing storage areas,” said Patricia Barrett, DPD’s director of pastoral care. “Courtney, Megan, Mary and adult volunteer Kim expressed deep appreciation for the opportunity to spend time in the homes and to meet the residents. Serving people with developmental disabilities was a new experience for them and certainly one they will not soon forget. They are thankful for the insight and understanding they gained through their time here and will go back to their respective states bringing with them new eyes when it comes to the dignity of all people. We very much appreciate all they did with such a glad and generous heart,” Barrett said.
In addition to working at the DPD, the teens helped at all of Catholic Charities food pantries; pulled weeds, mulched and beautified the 508 parking lot, the 508 “Secret Garden,” and the 410 garden sitting area at Straight and Narrow. They also provided friendship for those served at the Paterson Adult Day Center and Senior Activities Program, and painted a mural at Friendship Corner II, which is one of Catholic Charities early learning programs.
“The teams are usually really good, but this year’s team was exceptional,” said Gloria Bodker, director of early learning programs, Friendship Corner II. “They were enthusiastic and did whatever was asked of them from assisting our janitorial staff with cleaning to assembling and moving furniture and, of course, playing with our little ones.”
“As a nonprofit organization, volunteer help is always appreciated and very much needed. Not only did the young women and men provide valuable service for our programs, they also showed how good-natured they are. They treated the poor, seniors, those with disabilities and those in recovery with the highest level of respect and dignity. We are truly grateful for our long-lasting partnership with the Catholic Heart Work Camp,” said Scott Milliken, Catholic Charities chief operating officer.