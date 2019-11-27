Civility: Imitate Jesus’ example

Richard A. Sokerka
One year ahead of the 2020 national elections, no matter what side of the political spectrum one identifies with, it is safe to say civility is not the calling card for either one of our major political parties and their supporters. No matter what the issue, those running for office at any level spend more time tearing down their opponent than building up the community they are trying to be elected to serve.
Both national parties and their supporters find themselves in a quagmire of incivility with no way out in sight.
This lack of civility is so concerning to all people of faith that the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has launched a yearlong initiative this month that invites Catholics to model civility, love for neighbor, and respectful dialogue.
Civilize It: Dignity Beyond the Debate asks Catholics to pledge civility, clarity, and compassion in their families, communities, and parishes, and call on others to do the same.
The initiative is built on the recognition that every person — even those with whom we disagree — is a beloved child of God who possesses inherent dignity. Supporting materials for the initiative include ideas to help Catholics and others of good will to engage in and model respect and compassion. Civilize It is the invitation to imitate the example of Jesus in our daily lives, including in our encounters with one another through civil dialogue.
Bishop Frank Dewane, of Venice, Fla., chairman of the USCCB’s Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development emphasized the importance of Civilize It in the context of the current divisive climate: “Conversation in the public square is all too often filled with personal attacks and words that assume the worst about those with whom we disagree. We are in need of healing in our families, communities, and country. Civilize It: Dignity Beyond the Debate is a call for Catholics to honor the human dignity of each person they encounter, whether it is online, at the dinner table, or in the pews next to them. I invite all Catholics to participate in Civilize It. In doing so, they can bear witness to a better way, approach conversations with civility, clarity, and compassion, and invite others to do the same.”
Civilize It can help Catholics put our faith in action by honoring human dignity through civil conversation this upcoming election year.
On this Thanksgiving, when we thank God with gratitude for all he has given us and our families, let us also pledge to bring civility into our daily lives and imitate the example that Jesus gave to us so that we can again truly be “one nation under God.”