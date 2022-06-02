Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney has announced the following clergy assignments and clergy retirements:
NEWLY ORDAINED PRIESTS
(EFFECTIVE JUNE 29)
Rev. Stephen A. Delia Jr. to Parochial Vicar at St. Mary, Denville.
Rev. Emerson R. P. Franciscoto Parochial Vicar at Good Shepherd, Andover.
Rev. Vic Karljohn R.R. Leviste to Parochial Vicar at St. Joseph, Mendham.
Rev. Diego F. Monsalve to Parochial Vicar at St. Peter the Apostle, Parsippany.
Rev. Angel J. Torres to Parochial Vicar at St. Lawrence the Martyr, Chester.
Rev. Wade J. Trainor to Parochial Vicar at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Boonton, while continuing graduate studies in Canon Law at the School of Canon Law at the Catholic University of America, Washington, D.C.
Rev. Jose M. Zuniga to Parochial Vicar at St. Anthony of Padua, Passaic.
ADMINISTRATORS
(EFFECTIVE JUNE 29)
Rev. Przemyslaw K. Gawlik from hospital Chaplain at Morristown Medical Center, Morristown, to Administrator at St. Thomas of Aquin, Ogdensburg.
Rev. Lukasz S. Iwanczuk from Dean of Spiritual Formation at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Seminary, Orchard Lake, Mich., to Administrator at Ss. Cyril and Methodius, Boonton.
PAROCHIAL VICARS
(EFFECTIVE JUNE 29)
Rev. Luis A. Hernandez from Parochial Vicar at St. Peter the Apostle, Parsippany to Parochial Vicar at St. Christopher, Parsippany.
Rev. Krzysztof Slimak from Parochial Vicar at the Shrine of St. Pope John Paul II / Holy Rosary in Passaic to Parochial Vicar at Our Lady Queen of Peace, Branchville.
Rev. Slawomir Tomaszewski from Parochial Vicar at Our Lady of Good Counsel, Pompton Plains, to Parochial Vicar at the Shrine of St. Pope John Paul II / Holy Rosary, Passaic.
CHAPLAIN
(EFFECTIVE JUNE 29)
Rev. Yohan Serrano to full-time Chaplain to the Office of Hispanic Ministry, with responsibility for the pastoral care of the Spanish-speaking and immigrant communities in Sussex County, with residence at Our Lady of the Lake, Sparta.
GRADUATE STUDY
(EFFECTIVE JUNE 1)
Rev. Jared J. Brogan to further graduate study of Sacramental Theology at the University of St. Mary of the Lake, Mundelein, Ill.
DIRECTOR OF WORSHIP AND LITURGY
(EFFECTIVE JUNE 1)
Rev. Stephen Prisk to Director of Liturgy and Worship until May 2023, while continuing as Pastor of Holy Spirit, Pequannock and diocesan Vice-Chancellor.
CLERGY RETIREMENTS
(EFFECTIVE JUNE 29)
Rev. Richard V. Tartaglia to Parochial Vicar at St. Mary, Denville.
Rev. John J. Pilipie to Pastor of St. Thomas of Aquin, Ogdensburg.