Clergy assignments, retirements

New Assignments for Pastors
Priest
Assignment
Rev. Sean McDonnell
from pastor of Our Lady of Mercy, Whippany, to pastor of St. Matthew the Apostle Parish, Randolph
Rev. Michael Rodak
from pastor of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Hewitt, to pastor of St. Jude the Apostle Parish, Hamburg
New Administrators
Priest
Assignment
Rev. Roberto Amador
from parochial vicar at St. Anthony, Hawthorne, to Administrator of Our Lady of Mercy Parish, Whippany
Rev. Hernan Cely
to Administrator of St. Anthony of Padua Parish, Passaic, while remaining in his present assignment
Rev. Hubert Jurjewicz
from diocesan Vocation Director, to Administrator of Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, Hewitt
Rev. Marcin Michalowski
from parochial vicar at St. Cecilia and Sacred Heart Parishes, Rockaway, to Administrator of Our Lady of the Mountain and St. Mark the Evangelist, Long Valley
Rev. Luis Carlos Moreno
from parochial vicar at St. Mary and St. Nicholas Parishes, Passaic, to Administrator of St. Therese, Paterson
Hospital Chaplains
Priest
Assignment
Rev. Jeider Barraza
from parochial vicar at St. Michael, Netcong, to Hospital Chaplain at Morristown Medical Center, Morristown
Rev. Jesus Peralta
to Hospital Chaplain at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Paterson, while remaining in his present assignment
Director of Pastoral Care
Priest
Assignment
Rev. Paul Barboutz
from chaplain at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Paterson, to Director of Pastoral Care at Straight and Narrow, Paterson
Director of Campus Ministry
Priest
Assignment
Rev. Pawel Tomczyk
from St. Paul Inside the Walls. Madison, to Director of Campus Ministry at William Paterson University, Wayne
Vocation Director
Priest
Assignment
Rev. Edgar Rivera
from pastor of St. Anthony of Padua Parish, Passaic, to diocesan Vocation Director and Director of Domus Bartimaeus, Boonton
New Assignments for Parochial Vicars
Priest
Assignment
Rev. Pawel Bala
from St. Virgil, Morris Plains, to St. Cecilia and Sacred Heart, Rockaway
Rev. Daniel Chajkowski
from Our Lady of the Mountain and St. Mark the Evangelist, Long Valley, to St. Virgil Parish, Morris Plains
Rev. Michal Falgowski
from St. Catherine of Bologna, Ringwood, to St. Christopher, Parsippany
Rev. Jakub Grzybowski
from St. Christopher, Parsippany, to St. Joseph Parish, Passaic
Rev. Mateusz Jasniewicz
from St. Cecilia and Sacred Heart, Rockaway, to St. Philip the Apostle, Clifton
Rev. Jose Miguel Jimenez
from St. Philip the Apostle, Clifton, to St. Mary and St. Nicholas, Passaic
Rev. Jhon Edisson Madrid
from principal, St. Brendan School, Clifton, to parochial vicar at Notre Dame of Mount Carmel, Cedar Knolls
PROFESSOR
Priest
Assignment
Rev. Mariusz Gajewski
from parochial vicar at Notre Dame of Mount Carmel Parish, Cedar Knolls, to Professor at the Pontifical University of John Paul II in Krakow, Poland
GRADUATE STUDIES
Priest
Assignment
Rev. Philip Michael Tangorra
from Campus Ministry at WPU, Wayne, and St. Paul’s Inside the Walls, Madison, to the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. to pursue graduate studies at the School of Canon Law
Rev. Przemyslaw Nowak
from parochial vicar at Assumption, Morristown, to the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. to pursue graduate studies at the School of Theology and Religious Studies, effective Aug. 1
Chaplain/Teacher
Priest
Assignment
Rev. Christopher Barkhausen
from parochial vicar at St. Patrick, Chatham, to Chaplain/Teacher at DePaul Catholic High School, Wayne
RETIREMENTS
Priest
Assignment
Rev. William Collins
pastor of St. Jude the Apostle Parish,
Rev. Luciano Cruz
pastor of St. Therese, Paterson
Rev. Msgr. Joseph Goode
pastor of Our Lady of the Mountain and St. Mark the Evangelist, Long Valley
Rev. Daniel Murphy
pastor of St. Matthew the Apostle, Randolph
Rev. Charles Waller
Director of Pastoral Care at Straight & Narrow, Paterson