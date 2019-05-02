Clergy assignments, retirements

Rev. Roberto Amador, from Administrator to Pastor of Our Lady of Mercy, Whippany, effective April 21.
Rev. Rolands Uribe, from Administrator to Pastor of Our Lady of Fatima, Passaic, effective April 28.
Rev. Richard D. Kilcomons, from Pastor at St. Andrew the Apostle, Clifton, to Pastor of St. Therese, Succasunna, effective June 13.
Rev. Owen B. Moran, from Pastor of St. Rose of Lima, East Hanover, to Pastor of St. Luke, Long Valley, effective June 13.
Rev. Ramon Orama, from Administrator of Blessed Sacrament, Paterson, to Pastor of St. Andrew the Apostle, Clifton, effective June 13.
Rev. Ricardo Ortega, from Administrator at Our Lady of Fatima, Highland Lakes, to Pastor of Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Wayne, effective June 13.
Rev. David J. Pickens, from Pastor of St. Ann, Parsippany, to Pastor of St. Peter the Apostle, Parsippany, effective June 13.
Rev. Edgar Rivera, from Vocation Director and Director of Domus Bartimaeus House of Discernment, Boonton, to Pastor of St. Ann, Parsippany, effective June 13.
Rev. Jeider S. Barraza, from Hospital Chaplain at Morristown Medical Center to Administrator of Blessed Sacrament, Paterson, effective June 13; also appointed Temporary Administrator of St. Andrew, Clifton, until July 5.
Rev. Julio Barrios, from Chaplain/Teacher at DePaul Catholic High School, Wayne, to Administrator of Our Lady of Fatima, Highland Lakes, effective June 13.
Rev. Michal A. Falgowski, from Parochial Vicar at St.Christopher, Parsippany, to Administrator at St. Virgil, Morris Plains, effective June 13.
Rev. Manuel Guevara, in residence at St. Stephen, Paterson, to Administrator of Sacred Heart/Our Lady Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, Dover, effective June 13.
Rev. Maciej Kranc, from Parochial Vicar at St. Rose of Lima, East Hanover, to Administrator of St. Rose of Lima, East Hanover, effective June 13.
Rev. Marc A. Mancini, from Pastor of St. Therese, Succasunna, to Administrator of St. James of the Marches, Totowa, effective June 13.
Rev. Jesus Peralta, from Hospital Chaplain at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Paterson, to Administrator of St. Brendan/St. George, Clifton, effective June 13.
Rev. Philip-Michael Tangorra, from studies at The Catholic University of America, Washington, D.C., to Administrator of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Branchville, effective Aug. 22.
Rev. Marcin Bradtke, from Parochial Vicar at Our Lady of the Lake, Sparta, to Parochial Vicar of St. Virgil, Morris Plains, effective June 13.
Rev. Ruben Dario Castillo, to Parochial Vicar at Sacred Heart/Our Lady Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, Dover, effective June 13.
Rev. Kamil Kiszka, from Parochial Vicar at St. Patrick, Chatham, to Parochial Vicar at Our Lady of the Lake, Sparta, effective June 13.
Rev. Krzysztof P. Liwarski, from Parochial Vicar at Holy Family, Florham Park, to Parochial Vicar at St. Vincent Martyr, Madison, effective June 13.
Rev. Edward G. Rama, from Pastor at Our Lady Queen of Peace, Branchville, to Vocation Director and Director of Domus Bartimaeus House of Discernment, Boonton, effective June 13.
Rev. Yojaneider Garcia, to studies at MA Catechetic Evangelization at Franciscan University of Steubenville, while assisting at Our Lady of Victories and Our Lady of Lourdes, Paterson, effective June 13.
Rev. Daniel J. Chajkowski, from Parochial Vicar at St. Virgil, Morris Plains, to Hospital Chaplain at Morristown Medical Center, Morristown, effective June 13.
Rev. Przemyslaw K. Gawlik, from Parochial Vicar at St. Vincent Martyr, Madison, to Hospital Chaplain at Morristown Medical Center, Morristown, effective June 13.
Rev. Brian M. Ditullio, from Administrator of Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Wayne, to Chaplain/Teacher at Morris Catholic High School, Denville, effective June 13.
Rev. Amadito Flores, from Pastor of St. Brendan/St. George, Clifton, to service outside the Diocese, effective June 13.
Rev. Nelson Betancur, Parochial Vicar at Sacred Heart/Holy Rosary, Dover, effective June 15.
Rev. Michael Drury, Pastor of St. Luke’s, Long Valley, effective June13.
Rev. Brendan J. Murray, Pastor of Sacred Heart/Holy Rosary, Dover, effective June 13; named as Temporary Administrator of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Branchville, to Aug. 22.
Rev. Lancelot Reis, Pastor of St. Virgil, Morris Plains, effective June 13.
Rev. Msgr. Herbert K. Tillyer, Pastor of St. Peter the Apostle, Parsippany, effective June 13.
Rev. Msgr. Raymond Lopatesky, Director of Nazareth Village, Chester, effective July 1.