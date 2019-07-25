Clifton parish welcomes Bishop

CLIFTON Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to Sacred Heart Church here where he was the main celebrant and homilist of the 5 p.m. vigil Mass on July 20 for the Sixteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time.
Concelebrating the Mass with Bishop Serratelli were Father John T. Connolly, Sacred Heart’s pastor, who also serves as pastor of Ss. Cyril & Methodius Parish in Clifton; Father Robert Wisniefski, part-time chaplain at St. Mary General Hospital, Passaic, who is in residence at Sacred Heart; and Father Stephen Prisk, diocesan vice-chancellor and the Bishop’s secretary.