Clifton parish welcomes new pastor, Father Robert Wisniefski

Father Robert Wisniefski, the administrator of Sacred Heart Parish in Clifton, was installed on Sunday, April 16, as the parish’s pastor by Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney during noon Mass. The bishop served as the principal celebrant and homilist of the liturgy.
Concelebrating the Mass were Father Robert Wisniefski; Father Krzysztof Slimak, Sacred Heart’s parochial vicar; Msgr. John Hart, pastor of Assumption Parish in Morristown, director of diocesan clergy personnel and chair of the diocesan Presbyteral Council; Father Ed Rama, diocesan vocations director; Father Charles Waller, retired diocesan priest; and Father James White, a classmate of Father Wisniefski who is a priest of the Newark Archdiocese.
Bishop Sweeney named Father Wisniefski as Sacred Heart pastor on Feb. 1.