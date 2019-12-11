PATERSON The frosty air is here signaling the coming of winter and as the colder temperatures hit, many children in the inner city are in need of a warm coat. Responding to that need, Knights of Columbus councils from around the Diocese joined together at the Bishop Rodimer Center at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here to hand out winter coats to children in the cathedral parish’s religious education program through the Knights’ Coats for Kids program.
Through this effort, the Knights of Columbus donated 432 coats. More than 350 coats were distributed by members hailing from the N.J. Knights of Columbus State Council and several councils from around the Diocese, including Dr. McDowell Council 2248 in Madison; Long Valley Council 10419 in Long Valley; Immaculate Heart of Mary Council 10206 in Wayne; Our Lady Queen of Peace Council 6139 in Hewitt, and St. Philip the Apostle Council 11671 in Clifton. The St. John Baptist Cathedral Council 17254 hosted the event under the direction of Hector Jimenez, grand knight. The remaining coats were donated to diocesan Catholic Charities Father English Center here to be given to children in need.
Msgr. Geno Sylva, rector of the Cathedral and vicar for special projects and the cathedral, thanked the knights personally on behalf of the children for their generosity during the distribution. “This is so unbelievable to see the effort by the Knights to give our children here at the cathedral brand new coats for the upcoming winter to keep warm,” Msgr. Sylva said.
The coats were given to the children in grades 1 to 8 during the religious education classes at the cathedral. One by one, each child came forward to get a coat that fitted them perfectly. The children were able to pick the color coat they wanted to match their personal style.
Crisleidy Guezada, a fifth-grader, had a variety of colors to choose from such as pink, purple or blue. “I appreciate receiving the coat,” she said. “I love the colors.”
Coats for Kids is part of a national Knights of Columbus initiative — Neighbors Helping Neighbors. The program began from a Knights of Columbus-sponsored summit held in New York City that allows councils across North America to purchase new winter coats for children at a discount and to distribute them to children in need in their local communities. Since the program began in 2009, nearly 500,000 coats have been distributed in 49 states and all 10 Canadian provinces. In winter 2017 alone, the Knights of Columbus distributed 105,192 coats in 1,600 communities throughout the U.S. and Canada, including events at military bases, in Native American communities, at inner-city neighborhoods and through partnerships with local police and fire departments.
Matt Donnelly, grand knight of the Dr. McDowell Council 2248 in Madison, who helped distribute coats to children at the cathedral, said, “We are happy to come together to provide children in the inner-city with coats.”
Bill Sweeney, also a member of Council 2248, said, “The Knights of Columbus are a brotherhood and it’s great to do this among a fraternity to answer the call made by our district deputy.”
With the success of the coat distribution, the Knights of Columbus were pleased with the effort made and the coming together of several different councils, including N.J. State Deputy Vinnie Tavomina and Tamara Cassidy from the Diocese of Metuchen; and State Advocate Jim Sweeney and his wife, Eileen, who are parishioners of St. Jude Parish in Budd Lake.
Michael Leyden, district deputy for Knights of Columbus District 36, said, “At this time of year, the Advent and Christmas season, I am so pleased to be part of this great team. The Knights of Columbus are alive in the Cathedral in Paterson and the Coats for Kids drive is just part of the great work that the brothers from across the Paterson Diocese are doing for their communities. Thanks to all for your support.”