Coffee, conversation

FACEBOOK CHAT On a normal Sunday after Mass at St. Paul Inside the Walls, the Diocese’s Evangelization Center in Madison, young adults gather for coffee and conversation. With the chapel at St. Paul’s closed to public Masses during the pandemic, the staff at St. Paul’s decided to try a virtual version with Bishop Serratelli after he celebrated Mass on Palm Sunday, April 5, from St. Paul’s chapel that was live-streamed on Facebook. The participants chatted and took questions from the Facebook live audience. To view it, go to:
www.facebook.com/stpaulinsidethewalls/videos