Collar Café parish podcast finding its audience while teaching the faith

It’s the middle of an episode of Collar Café, a live podcast of St. Margaret of Scotland Parish in Morristown, and viewers get ready to answer the week’s Catholic quiz question.
On camera, Father Duberney Villamizar, St. Margaret’s pastor, poses the question: “Which ‘Mary’ was not present at Jesus’ empty tomb after the resurrection? Was it Mary, mother of Jesus; Mary, mother of James; Mary Magdalene; or Mary Salome?”
Audience members rush to submit their answers by text or social media posts to the three hosts of the podcast, including Father Villamizar. Later, he reads the correct answer — Mary, mother of Jesus — and congratulates the winner.
Collar Café thrives on audience interplay. During broadcasts, the audience interacts with the hosts, who also include Father Dailon Lisabet, St. Margaret’s parochial vicar, and Morayma Mancera, administrative manager. The hosts also have cultivated a warm rapport with each other — all part of the podcast’s serious business of faith formation.
“A lot of people watch the podcast. It’s fun. We’re giving a good foundation of the faith to those people,” said Father Villamizar, also diocesan vicar for Hispanic Affairs. The weekly or bi-monthly podcast attracts almost 2,000 viewers per 30-minute episode. “Our interaction on camera reflects who we are as people and as part of the staff of the parish, which is a good environment.”
In a studio in St. Margaret’s parish center, Father Villamizar leads the two other hosts in deeper examinations of the faith. Since their first episode on Feb. 8, they have explored the sacraments, seasons of the Church, such as Lent, and the recent World Youth Day in Lisbon, Portugal.
Now, the hosts have been focusing episodes on various aspects of Scripture and the Eucharist. The Church in the United States is in the three-year National Eucharistic Revival.
Podcasts started out alternating between the Spanish and English episodes, but the hosts found that the Spanish segments attracted a larger audience. So, the show is now broadcast primarily in Spanish, with some special segments in English. They also plan to host a 5-minute weekly recap episode in English.
“We are giving people good information and the tools for mission and evangelization,” Father Lisabet said.
During the episodes, audience members ask the hosts questions, make comments, and suggest ideas for upcoming episodes. On air, the hosts often look at their cell phones to read the comments — and then respond. The podcast gets viewers from around the world.
“Excellent to see my priests in action … we are proud of you,” Edelmiro Escobar, a St. Margaret’s parishioner and viewer, posted online.
Mancera acts as the moderator of the podcast.
“Parishioners are hungry for knowledge,” Mancera said. “Father Duberney wants to inspire people to go out and spread the Gospel by first teaching them the faith.”
Collar Café usually airs live at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays. Check St. Margaret’s Facebook or Instagram for a notice about upcoming episodes. View previous episodes on social media or the parish’s YouTube channel.