Come and be nourished at the 2023 Diocesan Catechetical Conference

Ongoing Formation is one of the priorities of the Catechetical Office of the Diocese of Paterson, equipping our catechists with all the tools they need to bring people to have a personal encounter with Jesus Christ.
In collaborative work, we try to seek solutions to the real challenges of the day and the needs facing catechists in their ministry. Society is different today, and the methods of engaging young people have changed. To accomplish this goal, we are inviting you to save the date of Saturday, March 4, for the Diocesan Catechetical Conference 2023.
This event will be at St. Elizabeth University (2 Convent Road, Morristown, N.J.). We invite each parish to send representatives (priests, permanent deacons, teachers, DREs/CREs, catechists, leaders, and parents) to understand the new vision for Catechesis (New Directory for Catechesis), methodology and offer them skills to better minister to people with special needs. Every parish must be prepared to serve this growing population.
As our keynote speaker, Sister Johanna Paruch, FSGM, Ph.D., says, “every parish has members who are experiencing disabilities, ranging from physical (such as deafness, blindness, or physical disabilities), developmental and intellectual (such as autism, Down syndrome, learning disabilities, and many others). In some cases, the reason we are unaware of these disabilities within our parish is that we have not taken the time or consideration to make our parishes accessible and welcoming to our fellow members of the Body of Christ.”
This event is based on catechetical leaders’ feedback and recommendations over the past year, discerning with this office what the priorities are. We are listening and taking action. Come and be nourished by the witnesses of your co-workers in the vineyard. Most importantly, adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and Holy Mass will be presided over by our bishop, Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney, affording you an opportunity to be with the Lord and to rejuvenate your life and ministry. We will present our Catechetical Awards and will have the opportunity to visit the tomb of Blessed Miriam Teresa Demjanovich, S.C., to pray for all of our intentions. For those who cannot attend the entire conference, you are welcome to participate and attend Holy Mass with Bishop Sweeney at 2:30 p.m. (Holy Family Chapel, St. Elizabeth Academy).
Come and experience many engaging speakers and experts in catechesis with years of experience and knowledge who will lead the various presentations. The new catechist ministry will be discussed. Please encourage your parishioners to participate. It could very well serve as an opportunity to inspire people to become catechists.
The conference’s topics include Catechesis for People with Disabilities (Catholic, psychological perspective, and best practices); St. John Bosco’s Method; Ecclesial Method; how to set up your classroom to offer a transformative catechesis; Classroom Management methods; Panel discussion on Family Catechesis (In the formation of faith, children need to be accompanied by the Church and their parents). This is your time, your place to come to be renewed in mind, heart, and skills, to continue with the greatest mission of the church, to evangelize. Click here for more details.