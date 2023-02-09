‘Come and See’

“… The next day John was there again with two of his disciples, and as he watched Jesus walk by, he said, “Behold, the Lamb of God.” The two disciples heard what he said and followed Jesus. Jesus turned and saw them following him and said to them, “What are you looking for?” They said to him, “Rabbi” (which translated means Teacher), “where are you staying?” He said to them, “Come, and you will see.” So they went and saw where he was staying, and they stayed with him that day. It was about four in the afternoon. Andrew, the brother of Simon Peter, was one of the two who heard John and followed Jesus. He first found his own brother Simon and told him, “We have found the Messiah (which is translated Anointed). Then he brought him to Jesus. Jesus looked at him and said, “You are Simon the son of John; you will be called Cephas” (which is translated Peter). The next day he decided to go to Galilee, and he found Philip. And Jesus said to him, “Follow me.”
Jn. 1: 35-43
BISHOP KEVIN J. SWEENEY
I could have begun this column with a shorter quote or even a citation, “Jn. 1: 35–43,” and encouraged readers to look up the passage. I chose to print the full text because I would like to ask two things from each reader. First, please find some time to bring this passage to prayer, reflecting on how you have experienced the “call” of Jesus in your own life and praying for those whom Jesus is calling, particularly to serve the Church as priests or in consecrated life. Second, can you prayerfully consider how you might serve in the role of Andrew for someone you know, perhaps even someone in your family? Could an invitation from you help someone to draw closer to Jesus and to “hear” his call, as Andrew’s bringing his brother to Jesus helped Peter to hear and respond to the Lord’s call?
During the years I served as Vocation Director in the Diocese of Brooklyn, we would often host “Project Andrew” Dinners. These gatherings would be hosted by Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio or one of the auxiliary bishops, sometimes at the bishop’s residence or in a parish, school, or seminary. The format for the evenings would be simple: a time of prayer, an informal meal, and then some conversation when some priests or seminarians would share their “vocation story.” The reason these gatherings were called “Project Andrew” is that the young men who attended were invited by someone (in the role of Andrew) to attend a gathering at which the call to priesthood would be discussed and considered. As we began the evening with prayer, we always read John 1:35–43, the “Call of the First Disciples,” and Bishop DiMarzio or the hosting bishop would offer a short homily, inviting the young men to consider the Lord’s call in their life. I was amazed how many young men, after attending a “Project Andrew,” began a process of seriously considering the seminary and a possible vocation to priesthood.
The reason I write on this topic at this time has to do with an “advertisement” (invitation) that you may have seen in The Beacon in the past few issues. The headline is: “Come and See — The Seminaries at SHU.” The headline is followed by information about St. Andrew’s Hall and Immaculate Conception Seminaries at Seton Hall University and the upcoming “Open Houses” on Feb. 15 (for high school and college-age young men) and on Feb. 16 (for men ages 21–35 who may be discerning priesthood).
There was a study done by St. John’s University about 15 years ago that asked high school and college-age men and women about vocations to priesthood and consecrated (religious) life. One of the questions (paraphrasing) was, “For those who have never considered a vocation to priesthood or religious life, what is the main reason why you never considered it?” The number-one answer to that question was, “Because no one ever asked me to consider it.” If you are a young (or not so young) person reading this, please consider yourself “asked.” I know it would be better to be able to ask you in person, but God truly works in mysterious ways, and I have heard many “vocation stories,” so if you’re reading this and thinking, “maybe,” I encourage you to contact Fr. Ed Rama in our vocation office: 973-777-8818, ext. 711 or visit patersonvocations.org.
We have not done a demographic study of those who read this column on a regular basis, but I am fairly certain that there is not a very large number of young people and young adults among the group of loyal readers. I do believe that there is a good number of faithful Catholics, parents, grandparents, priests, religious, deacons, catechists, and maybe even a few seminarians who do read this column and who could be an “Andrew” for a young person whom Jesus is calling.
While the “Open House” at the seminaries may not (technically) be a “Project Andrew,” it is the same concept and opportunity for an invitation to “Come and See.” If you mention to a young man that you know that there is an “Open House” at the seminary and ask him if he would consider attending, you (and he) might be surprised when he says, “Yes.”
As you are reading this column, you may be asking the question, “I wonder why Bishop Sweeney has not hosted any “Project Andrew” dinners in the time that he has been bishop?” That is a good question. My response is that “it’s on my to-do list,” and I hope to be able to organize some in the near future. In the meantime, I will conclude where I began, asking you to prayerfully reflect on the beautiful passage of the “Call of the First Disciples” from the first chapter of John’s Gospel. As you prayerfully reflect on the ways in which Jesus calls us, each “by name,” is there someone you know, in your parish, your school, your community, or in your family, who Jesus may be calling to priesthood or consecrated religious life? If so, please invite them to consider the Lord’s call and consider being their “Andrew.”