Come together for Christmas

GATHER WITH BISHOP Diocesan seminarians take a group photo with Bishop Serratelli and diocesan priests (from left) Father Pawel Tomcyzk, faculty member at St. Paul’s Inside the Walls, Madison; Father Thomas Rekiel, Pastor of Holy Family Parish; Father Hubert Jurjewicz, diocesan director of vocations; Father Edgar Rivera, assistant director of vocations and pastor of St. Anthony Parish, Passaic; Father Fred Walters, pastor emeritus of Holy Family Parish, Florham Park; Krysztof Liwarski, parochial vicar of Holy Family Parish, Florham Park, and Father Kevin Corcoran, priest secretary to the Bishop.
Seminarians gather with Bishop for Evening Prayer, Christmas dinner
FLORHAM PARK Bishop Serratelli, along with several diocesan priests, gathered with diocesan seminarians Dec. 19 at Holy Family Parish here for Evening Prayer followed by the annual Christmas dinner for diocesan seminarians.