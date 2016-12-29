Richard A. Sokerka

﻿It’s always great to end one year and start another

with good news.



The good news comes from the Coming Home network, which is dedicated to serving Catholic converts. It reports that at the end of this year, it will have a record-breaking membership with more than 5,000 new members.



The Coming Home network is an apostolate produced by members of The Journey Home program, which airs on the Catholic network, EWTN. The network was founded more than 25 years ago, and features apologetic resources, retreats, and catechetical programs to journey with individuals on the road to Catholicism. The organization began keeping track of their numbers in 1993, and reported that the 2016 year will mark the largest count of membership since then.



“Those on the journey to Catholicism need to meet Catholics who themselves are faithful Christians, as well as other converts who know the difficulty of the journey into the Church and beyond,” said Jon Marc Grodi, director of the Coming Home Network.



“Handling these large numbers is a wonderful challenge, because ours is a very personal mission. We work to understand each individual person’s journey and needs, and then help them accordingly,” he said.



Grodi, who is also the founder of The Journey Home, expressed his gratitude at the growth in numbers. “The personal touch of my guests telling their stories has been like the ripple effect from a stone thrown into a pond. A day doesn’t go by when we don’t receive grateful calls, emails, tweets, and texts from viewers and listeners”.



Let us pray that those numbers continue to expand to another record in 2017.