First Communicants gather with bishop at Corpus Christi Parish in Chatham

On June 11, the Feast of Corpus Christi, Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney gathered with First Communicants from around the diocese, and their families, for an afternoon of catechesis, adoration, and celebration. The event, held appropriately at Corpus Christi Parish in Chatham, joyfully packed the church.
Coordinated by the diocesan Catechetical Office and the Office of Worship, 147 First Communicants registered to attend. Dressed in their First Holy Communion attire, the afternoon renewed the joy they experienced on their First Communion day.
Bishop Sweeney offered catechesis on the Holy Eucharist for the children. Using a dialogical format. This method, from the Compendium of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, 2005, reflects the ancient catechetical literary genre of questions and answers. The exchange reproduced a dialogue between master and disciple.
The day's goal was to remind the children that receiving Jesus through the Eucharist is a great gift and that the Eucharist is essential in our lives. To focus all present on the Eucharist, the event included a procession of the Blessed Sacrament, followed by Adoration and Benediction.
Many, touched by the solemnity and beauty of the liturgy, experienced a deeper love of the Holy Eucharist. Bishop Sweeney presented each child with a gift of a Rosary, with which to meditate on Jesus’ life and to develop a true relationship with Him. In addition, each First Communicant received a prayer card for use after Holy Communion.
The event ended with a small reception during which the bishop posed for pictures with every First Communicant and their families. The bishop enjoyed sharing this joyous occasion with the children and being surrounded by their proud families. The Catechetical Office is grateful for the bishop’s generous gift of his time.
At the end of the celebration, Father Yojaneider Garcia, director of the Catechetical Office, thanked all those who helped prepare the children to receive their First Communion, especially thanking their parents. Father Garcia encouraged all parents to continue guiding their children in learning about their Catholic faith.
Father Garcia thanked the staff of St. Paul Inside the Walls and Corpus Christi Parish, catechetical leaders, catechists, and the many volunteers who helped make this event a success. He states, “Our diocese has the best catechetical leaders!” He further thanked all the priests, deacons, and seminarians who participated that day.
In his final words to the packed church, Father Garcia again focused on the Eucharist. “We hope to continue seeing you (the children) and your families at Holy Mass on Sundays. Remember, without Holy Eucharist, we cannot live. Holy Eucharist is fundamental in our daily lives. Today more than ever, we are called to become Eucharistic missionaries, who are on fire for the Holy Eucharist and who then kindle this fire in those we meet.”
Father Yojaneider Garcia is the director of the Office of Catechesis and Faith Formation for the Diocese of Paterson.