BEACON PHOTO | CECILE PAGLIARULO

Mass, Communion breakfast Dec. 9 to mark Diocese’s 80th anniversary

PATERSON The Diocese of Paterson will celebrate its 80th anniversary year on Saturday, Dec. 9, the actual date of the establishment of the Diocese by Pope Pius XI in 1937.



On Dec. 9, Bishop Serratelli will be the principal celebrant and homilist of a Solemn Mass in the newly-renovated Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here at 9:30 a.m. It will be followed by a Communion breakfast at the Brownstone, Paterson, at 11 a.m. at which Msgr. Raymond Kupke, diocesan archivist and pastor of St. Anthony Parish in Hawthorne, will speak about the history of the Diocese.



“This is an opportunity for all of us in the Diocese of Paterson to come together and celebrate our Diocese during this special 80th anniversary year,” said Sister of Christian Charity Joan Daniel Healy, diocesan chancellor/delegate for religious, and coordinator of the anniversary event. ”It is our hope that many in our Diocese will join us on this historic occasion.”



Tickets to the Communion breakfast are still available. The cost is $40 per person. They are only available online at www.rcdop.org/breakfast.

