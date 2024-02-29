Confession. What’s the big deal? Do I really need to go?

For the latest episode of Beyond The Beacon, Father Jared Brogan joins Bishop Kevin Sweeney and Jai Agnish to discuss the significance of going to confession and more. Father Brogan is the director of the Office of Divine Worship and Master of Ceremonies for the Diocese of Paterson. He was ordained a priest of the Paterson Diocese in 2011 by Bishop Arthur Serratelli. Father Brogan has ministered in various capacities throughout his priesthood, including as pastor of St. Catherine of Siena in Mountain Lakes. He served as an assistant vocation director and has been on diocesan committees, the Presbyteral Council, and the College of Consultors for several terms. He is also an adjunct professor at Immaculate Conception Seminary School of Theology (Seton Hall University) and assists at various parishes on the weekends.
All are invited to celebrate the gift of forgiveness in the sacrament of reconciliation at any church in the Diocese of Paterson on Mondays during Lent from 7 to 8:30 p.m. This opportunity for confession is available as part of our Welcome Home to Healing initiative.
Listen to Beyond The Beacon on any of the major podcast services, or watch it on Bishop Sweeney’s YouTube channel. Email questions for Bishop Sweeney to [email protected]