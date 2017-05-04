Confirmation at Clifton parish

CONFIRMATION DAY The confirmandi listen to the Bishop during his pastoral visit to St. Paul the Apostle Church in Clifton April 30 where he administered the Sacrament of Confirmation to young people of the parish.
Bishop confirms young people at St. Paul Parish in Clifton
CLIFTON Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Paul the Apostle Church here April 30 where he celebrated Mass for the Third Sunday of Easter. During the Mass the Bishop administered the Sacrament of Confirmation to young people of the parish.