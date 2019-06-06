Confirmation at Clifton parish

CLIFTON Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. John Kanty Parish here where he celebrated the vigil Mass for the Seventh Sunday of Easter June 1 and administered the Sacrament of Confirmation to young parishioners.
The parish’s history began in 1933 when St. Joseph Parish in Passaic established a mission for Polish people in Clifton. A church was built on Speer Avenue in 1934. Bishop Walsh advanced the mission to parish status in 1935 and entrusted the administration of the parish to the Franciscan Conventuals. It was the last parish established before the foundation of the Paterson Diocese.