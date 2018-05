BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop administers Sacrament of Confirmation at St. Jude Parish

HOPATCONG On Saturday, April 21, the faith community of St. Jude Parish here welcomed Bishop Serratelli, who served as main celebrant and homilist of the 5 p.m. vigil Mass for the Fourth Sunday of Easter. During that liturgy, he also administered the Sacrament of Confirmation to young people of the parish.



Concelebrating the Mass was Father Vidal Roberto Gonzales Jr., St. Jude’s pastor. Assisting was Deacon Tom Friel of the parish.