Confirmation at Passaic church

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop administers Confirmation on Solemnity of Corpus Christi at Passaic church

PASSAIC Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Anthony of Padua Parish here June 17 for the vigil Mass marking the Solemnity of Corpus Christi. During the Mass, the Bishop administered the Sacrament of Confirmation to 51 young people. These young people were prepared for the sacrament through the parish’s Confirmation program.