Confirmation at Passaic parish

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop confirms 62 teens at Diocesan St. Pope John Paul II Shrine / Holy Rosary Parish in Passaic

PASSAIC Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to the Diocesan Shrine of St. Pope John Paul II/Holy Rosary Parish here on Saturday, June 9 to serve as the main celebrant and homilist of the 5 p.m. Mass for the 10th Sunday in Ordinary Time. During the liturgy, the Bishop administered the Sacrament of Confirmation to 62 young people of the parish.



Concelebrating the Mass were Father Stefan Las, Holy Rosary’s pastor; Father Michal Dykalski, Holy Rosary’s parochial vicar; Msgr. Stanley Lesniowski, pastor of St. Joseph Parish, Passaic; Father Kevin Corcoran, diocesan vice chancellor and the Bishop’s priest-secretary; and Father Mieczyslaw Burdzy of the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate, visiting from Canada. Rev. Mr. Artur Prazak, a transitional deacon of the Diocese, and Krzysztof Tyszko, a diocesan seminarian, assisted during the Mass.

