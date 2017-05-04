Confirmation at Ringwood parish

BEACON PHOTO | RICH GIGLI

Bishop administers Sacrament of Confirmation to 41 teens at Ringwood parish

RINGWOOD Bishop Serratelli administered the Sacrament of Confirmation to 41 young people of St. Catherine of Bologna Parish here on April 29, during Vigil Mass for the third Sunday of Easter. He served as main celebrant and homilist of the liturgy, which was concelebrated by Father Pawel Szurek, St. Catherine’s pastor, and Father Michal Falowski, parochial vicar.



St. Catherine’s was a large mission site in the 18th century. It was committed to the care of the Franciscan friars in 1880 and a church was erected in 1917 on property provided by the Ringwood Mining Company. The mission was raised to parish status in 1945. A parish hall, built in 1954, was converted to use as a church in 1955. The parish school opened in 1948. The Franciscans withdrew from the parish and turned over the administration of the parish to the Diocese in 1990.