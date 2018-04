BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop confirms 36 young adults at Ringwood parish

RINGWOOD Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit on Saturday, April 14 to St. Catherine of Bologna Parish here, where he served as main celebrant and homilist of the 5 p.m. vigil Mass for the Third Sunday of Easter. He also administered the Sacra­ment of Confirmation to 36 candidates. Concelebrating the Mass were: Father Pawel Szurek, St. Catherine’s pastor; Father Michal Rybinski, parochial vicar; and Father Kevin Corcoran, diocesan vice chancellor and the Bishop’s priest-secretary.