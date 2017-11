BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish welcomes Bishop; young people receive Confirmation

ROCKAWAY The parishioners and staff at Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish here welcomed Bishop Serratelli, who was the principal celebrant of the Mass for the 30th Sunday in Ordinary Time at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 29. During the Mass, young people of the parish received the Sacrament of Confirmation, which was administered by the Bishop.