Confirmation at St. Paul Parish

BE SEALED Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit on the Fifth Sunday of Easter to St. Paul Parish in Clifton May 19 where he was the principal celebrant of Mass and administered the Sacrament of Confirmation. The Bishop is pictured with Father Leonardo Jaramillo, St. Paul’s pastor (left of Bishop), Deacon Hector Casillas (back left) and Ida and Tony Uri (back right) and the newly confirmed.
Bishop Serratelli makes pastoral visit to St. Paul Parish in Clifton, administers Sacrament of Confirmation
CLIFTON Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit on the Fifth Sunday of Easter to St. Paul Parish here May 19, where he was the principal celebrant of Mass. During the Mass, he administered the Sacrament of Confirmation to young people of the parish, who had prepared for the reception of the sacrament for the past two years through the parish’s Confirmation program for the teenagers.