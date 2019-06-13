Confirmation at Totowa parish

PENTECOST SUNDAY Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. James of the Marches Church in Totowa June 9 where he celebrated Mass for the Feast of Pentecost. During the Mass, the Bishop administered the Sacrament of Confirmation to young people of the parish.
On Pentecost, Bishop Serratelli administers Sacrament of Confirmation to teens at St. James Parish in Totowa
TOTOWA Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. James of the Marches Church here June 9 where he celebrated Mass for the Feast of Pentecost.
Pentecost is the feast of the universal Church which commemorates the Descent of the Holy Spirit upon the Apostles 50 days after the Resurrection of Christ on the ancient Jewish festival date called the “feast of weeks” or Pentecost. Pentecost is sometimes referred to as the birthday of the Church. During the Mass, the Bishop also administered the Sacrament of Confirmation to young people of the parish.