Confirmation day at St. Jude

Young people at St. Jude, Hopatcong, receive the Sacrament of Confirmation
HOPATCONG Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Jude Parish in Hopatcong where he celebrated the vigil Mass for the Fifth Sunday of Easter May 18. During the Mass, the Bishop administered the Sacrament of Confirmation to young people of the parish. At the conclusion of the Mass, the Bishop announced that he had named Father Kamil Peter Wierzbicki as pastor of St. Jude’s. He had previously served as administrator of the parish.