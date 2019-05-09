Confirmation day in Green Pond

GREEN POND Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit May 5 to St. Simon the Apostle Parish here in the northern section of Rockaway Township where he served as main celebrant and homilist of the 11:30 a.m. Mass for the Third Sunday of Easter. During the liturgy, the Bishop administered the sacrament of Confirmation to seven young people from St. Simon’s and also from St. Cecilia Parish, Rockaway; St. Clement Pope and Martyr Parish, Rockaway Township; and St. Mary Parish, Denville.
Concelebrating with Bishop Serratelli were Father Richard Bay, St. Simon’s pastor, minister to senior priests and chairman of priestly life, and Father Stephen Prisk, diocesan vice chancellor, pontifical master of ceremonies and the Bishop’s priest-secretary.