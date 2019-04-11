Confirmation day in Vernon

VERNON Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Francis DeSales Parish in the McAfee section of Vernon April 6 where he celebrated the vigil Mass for the Fifth Sunday of Lent. During the Mass, the Bishop administered the Sacrament of Confirmation to young people of the parish. The Bishop also named Father Christopher Barkhausen as pastor of St. Francis. He was serving the parish as its administrator.
The history of St. Francis Parish began when St. Monica Parish in Sussex established a mission in McAfee in 1963. A former school was purchased on Route 94 and renovated for a church. In 1965, St. Francis became a mission of the new parish of Our Lady of Fatima in Highland Lakes. Bishop Rodimer advanced the mission to parish status in 1979. A new church was built on Route 517 in 1986.