Confirmation day in Wayne

CONFIRMATION DAY Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Wayne Oct. 26. During the Mass, he confirmed 11 young people of the parish. Pictured are (front row from left) Camille Catherine Clemente, John Martin Enriquez, Raphael Francis Holganza, the Bishop, Daria Claudia Pontone, Matthew Joseph Scialla and Ava Monica Whisten. (Back row from left) Julia Josephine LaSala, Robert Michael Abate, Gabriella Sophia Escobar, Father Richardo Ortega, pastor, Marcel Matthew Kolano and Tyler James MacFarlane.