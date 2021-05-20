Confirmation in Chatham

CHATHAM Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney made a pastoral visit to St. Patrick Parish here May 16, marking the Solemnity of the Ascension of the Lord. During the Mass, he administered the Sacrament of Confirmation to young people of the parish.
St. Patrick’s history goes back to 1872 when St. Vincent Martyr Parish in Madison built a schoolhouse in Chatham on Washington Avenue and Oliver Streets. In 1874, the school also began being used for Mass and by 1887, it was freed for sole use as a church when the new school was built. St. Patrick’s was raised to parish status in 1887. A new church was built in 1955 and renovated in 1985. The parish school opened in 1873.