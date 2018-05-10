Confirmation in Pompton Plains

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop administers Sacrament of Confirmation to 53 youths at Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish

POMPTON PLAINS The faith community at Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish here welcomed Bishop Serratelli on Sunday, April 29, where he presided at the 8 a.m. Mass for the Fifth Sunday of Easter. Also at that liturgy, he administered the sacrament of Confir­mation to 53 young people of the parish.



Concelebrating the Mass were Father Steven Shadwell, Good Counsel’s pastor; Father Kamil (Peter) Wierzbicki, Good Counsel’s parochial vicar; Father Michal Rybiński, parochial vicar of St. Lawrence Parish, Chester; and Father Kevin Corcoran, diocesan vice chancellor and the Bishop’s priest secretary. Assisting with the liturgy was Deacon Carmen Restaino.

