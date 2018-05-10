Confirmation in Green Pond

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop Serratelli visits St. Simon Parish in Green Pond to administer Sacrament of Confirmation

GREEN POND Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Simon the Apostle Parish here in the northern section of Rockaway Township on May 6 where he celebrated the 11:30 a.m. Mass for the Sixth Sunday of Easter. During his visit, the Bishop also administered the sacrament of Confirmation to five young people of the parish.



Concelebrating the Mass were Father Richard Bay, St. Simon’s pastor, and Father Kevin Corcoran, diocesan vice chancellor and the Bishop’s priest secretary. Assisting during the liturgy was Deacon Kevin McKeever.

