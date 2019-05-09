Confirmation in Hewitt

HEWITT Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish here on May 4 where he celebrated the vigil Mass for the Third Sunday of Easter. During the Mass, he also administered the Sacrament of Confirmation to young people of the parish.
The parish’s history dates back to the early years of the 20th century when the Franciscan friars from Butler opened a series of mission churches around Greenwood Lake in West Milford Township in Upper Passaic County. The parish was formally established in 1945, and the church was built in 1951 on Union Valley Road.