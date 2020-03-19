Confirmation in Long Valley

LONG VALLEY Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Mark the Evangelist Parish here March 14 and celebrated the vigil Mass for the Third Sunday of Lent. During the Mass, he also administered the Sacrament of Confirmation to the young people of the parish.
The history of St. Mark Parish began in 1986 when Bishop Rodimer established St. Mark’s as a mission of Our Lady of the Mountain Parish in the northern section of Washington Township. Mass was celebrated in various locations including the Schooley’s Mountain Firehouse. In 1988, on the feast day of St. Mark, April 25, the mission was raised to parish status.