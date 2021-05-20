Confirmation in Long Valley

LONG VALLEY Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney made a pastoral visit to Our Lady of the Mountain Parish here where he celebrated the vigil Mass marking the Solemnity of the Ascension of the Lord on May 15. During the Mass, young people of the parish received the Sacrament of Confirmation administered by the Bishop.
Our Lady of the Mountain Church was built at the top of the mountain on East Springtown Road in the Schooley’s Mountain section of the township in 1964. Bishop Casey formally established Our Lady of the Mountain as a parish in 1969.