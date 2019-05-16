Confirmation in Pompton Plains

POMPTON PLAINS Bishop Serratelli administered the Sacrament of Confirmation to young people of Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish here during the vigil Mass at which he was the principal celebrant and homilist to mark the Fourth Sunday of Easter, May 11.
The parish history dates back to 1962 when Bishop McNulty established a mission to serve Catholics in Riverdale and the Pompton Plains section of Pequannock. Sunday Masses began to be celebrated in the Pequannock High School cafeteria in November 1962. Bishop Navagh raised the mission to parish status in 1963.