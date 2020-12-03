Confirmation in Rockaway

THE FIRST SUNDAY OF ADVENT Bishop Kevin Sweeney lights the first candle on the Advent wreath in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Rockaway Nov. 29 signaling the new liturgical year and the start of the Advent season. The Bishop made a pastoral visit to the parish and celebrated Mass for the First Sunday of Advent. For more photos from the Bishop’s visit to Sacred Heart, see page 7.
Bishop celebrates Mass at Rockaway parish to mark the First Sunday of Advent; confirms young people
ROCKAWAY Bishop Kevin Sweeney celebrated Mass marking the First Sunday of Advent in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church here Nov. 29. During the Mass, the Bishop administered the Sacrament of Confirmation to young people of the parish.