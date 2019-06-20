Confirmation in Sussex

SUSSEX Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Monica Parish here June 15 and celebrated the vigil Mass for the Solemnity of the Most Holy Trinity. During the Mass, the Bishop administered the Sacrament of Confirmation to young people of the parish.
St. Monica’s history started in 1880, when Father Samuel Corrigan, pastor of St. Joseph Parish, Newton, endeavoring to provide for the spiritual needs of the Catholics scattered in the eastern section of Sussex County, decided to build a church in Deckertown. In the late summer of 1881, the first Mass was celebrated in the original church, which was destroyed by a windstorm in 1888 but was quickly rebuilt and enlarged in 1925. On April 21, 1952, ground was broken for a new church.